Azerbaijan commits to strengthening cooperation with UN-Habitat, Gulshan Rzayeva says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan remains committed to expanding its cooperation with UN-Habitat and international partners on sustainable urban development initiatives, official said during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the joint closing of the assemblies on Monday, Gulshan Rzayeva, deputy national coordinator of WUF13 and deputy head of the Office of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture, said the outcomes of discussions held during the forum are expected to contribute to the implementation of the New Urban Agenda.

“We believe that the discussions at WUF13 and their results will be taken into account and will contribute to the review of the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, which will be presented at the high-level meeting in New York in July,” Rzayeva said.

She added that Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening cooperation with UN-Habitat and all international partners participating in the forum.

“We also hope that the partnerships, networks and ideas generated through these assemblies will continue to develop long after the conclusion of the World Urban Forum,” she said.

Rzayeva noted that the discussions held in Baku are expected to contribute to the “Baku Call to Action” and help strengthen global efforts focused on affordable housing and sustainable urban development.

WUF13, jointly organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, has brought together participants from around the world to discuss housing, urban resilience, climate challenges and the future of sustainable cities.