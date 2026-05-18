WUF13 hosts joint closing assemblies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku is hosting joint closing assemblies aimed at consolidating key discussions and commitments made throughout the global gathering, Trend reports.

According to organizers, the session brings together the collective experiences, ideas and priorities of participants into a unified direction for WUF13, transforming dialogue into coordinated action beyond the forum itself.

The interactive session is expected to summarize major recommendations, messages and commitments presented during the various assemblies and meetings held throughout the event.

Officials said brief conclusions and proposals from each assembly will contribute to a broader process focused on identifying shared goals and cross-sector priorities related to sustainable urban development, housing and urban resilience.

WUF13, jointly organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, has brought together tens of thousands of participants from around the world to discuss challenges and opportunities facing cities and communities globally.

To be updated