WUF13 serves as important platform for moving from dialogue to real action - UN Assembly president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Discussions at this year’s World Urban Forum will focus on practical solutions aimed at making cities more inclusive, resilient and sustainable, the president of the UN-Habitat Assembly said Monday, Trend reports.

Speaking at the official opening press conference on the second day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government and President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Nga Kor Ming, highlighted the challenges created by rapid urbanization.

He said that while cities continue to serve as centers of economic opportunity, innovation and cultural exchange, they also face mounting pressures related to housing, climate risks, infrastructure demands and social inequality.

Nga Kor Ming stressed that access to affordable housing, particularly for vulnerable communities, remains one of the world’s most urgent urban challenges.

According to him, that is why the theme of this year’s forum — “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities” — carries special significance.

“This week, our discussions will focus on practical solutions to make cities more inclusive and sustainable,” he said. “We expect important exchanges on housing policy and financing, but we must ensure that these plans translate into real results.”

He added that WUF13 serves as a key platform for turning international dialogue into concrete action and reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to cooperation on sustainable urban development initiatives.

Nga Kor Ming also emphasized that the forum in Baku offers countries and international partners an important opportunity to exchange experiences and best practices.

Concluding his remarks, he referenced an Azerbaijani proverb — “Drop by drop, a river flows, a stream flows” — saying it reflects the importance of collective effort in addressing global urban challenges.