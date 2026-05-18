Housing must be affordable, resilient, and socially suitable - UN-Habitat Assembly president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Housing must be affordable, resilient, well-connected, and socially suitable, and only in this case can we call houses true "homes," not just buildings, the Minister of Housing and Local Government of Malaysia and President of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly, Nga Kor Ming, told reporters on the sidelines of WUF13 held in Baku, Trend reports.

He stated that he congratulates the government of Azerbaijan on the successful organization of WUF13, which is attended by more than 40,000 participants.

Nga Kor Ming noted that the main theme of this year's forum is precisely the issue of housing, and this carries special significance in the global urban planning agenda.

According to him, a home does not just consist of bricks and construction materials; it is a concept built on hopes and dreams.

Ming emphasized that in the future, housing built by states must meet a number of key criteria: affordability, transport and infrastructure connectivity, resilience, and a decent community environment.

He added that living spaces formed on the basis of these principles can create the true concept of a "home" and serve human well-being.