International conference on urban planning and decolonization to be held during WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. An international conference titled “The Role of Youth in Urban Planning in the Decolonization Process” will be held on May 20 as part of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is being organized by the Baku Initiative Group and is expected to mark the first international gathering of the Global South Youth Platform, established by young representatives from countries around the world at the initiative of the organization.

For the first time, the United Nations Youth Office will also be represented at the conference.

Participants from 22 countries are expected to attend, including members of the Global South Youth Platform representing current and former colonies. Attendees will include young researchers, international law specialists, healthcare professionals, representatives of pro-independence political parties and organizations, youth leaders and university students.

Discussions at the conference will focus on strengthening coordination among young people from different regions in addressing the continuing effects of colonialism and neocolonialism. Participants are also expected to discuss expanding the Global South Youth Platform’s international network and turning global solidarity into more effective action-oriented initiatives.

The agenda will additionally cover ways to improve youth organization efforts, raise awareness of discrimination and human rights violations faced by minority communities, and advance practical international initiatives aimed at addressing those challenges.

On May 19, ahead of the conference, the Baku Initiative Group will also host an event within the framework of WUF13 focused on “Injustices Created by Colonial Rule and the Housing Crisis.”

That discussion is expected to examine the socioeconomic consequences of colonial and neocolonial governance, structural inequalities linked to urbanization, ongoing housing challenges and the impact of those issues on local populations.