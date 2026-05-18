WUF13 showcases Azerbaijan's priorities in sustainable urban planning – Anar Guliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku stands as a landmark event not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire global urban planning community, Anar Guliyev, National Coordinator for WUF13 and Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the official opening press conference held on the second day of the forum.

Guliyev noted that by bringing together government representatives, mayors, international organizations, financial institutions, academia, civil society, youth, women, the private sector, and local communities, Baku has transformed into a premier global platform for shaping a better urban future.

The chairman emphasized that Azerbaijan's journey to hosting WUF13 began years ago. Since 2021, the country has consistently organized national urban forums, which established a comprehensive platform for broad dialogue on sustainable municipal development.

"These national forums enabled us to strengthen internal coordination, define clear priorities, exchange expertise, and systematically align our domestic policies with the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," Guliyev underscored. "Most importantly, they fostered a mature culture of inclusive urban dialogue."

According to the committee chairman, these domestic milestones served as the structural foundation for Azerbaijan's journey toward hosting WUF13, demonstrating the country’s firm commitment to urbanization, multilateral cooperation, and practical execution. He noted that hosting WUF13 in Baku directly reflects the deep trust placed in Azerbaijan by the international community and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Guliyev highlighted that Azerbaijan is currently undergoing large-scale transformational processes focused on urban modernization, the expansion of green infrastructure, the optimization of public services, affordable housing provision, climate resilience reinforcement, and the construction of smart, inclusive communities.

Furthermore, he turned attention to the extensive post-conflict restoration and reconstruction operations being carried out in the liberated territories, describing them as some of the most ambitious urban renewal projects of the modern era.

"Once-destroyed cities and villages are being completely rebuilt from the ground up based on the core principles of sustainability, smart urban planning, green development, and human dignity. This is not merely a restoration process; it is the blueprint for an entirely new model of urbanization," Guliyev stated.

The national coordinator added that WUF13 provides a critical window for Azerbaijan to share its unique structural experiences while simultaneously drawing on best practices from global peers.

Guliyev disclosed that as of May 17, a total of 42,367 participants from 182 countries had registered for the forum. On the very first day of proceedings, the active attendance on-site reached 21,108 participants.

The chairman concluded by noting that the "Urban Expo" exhibition, organized alongside the forum, successfully unites national governments, municipal administrations, international bodies, academic circles, innovators, and private sector leaders to showcase cutting-edge urban achievements and sustainable solutions.