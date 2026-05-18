Turkish mayor outlines housing as priority of global urban agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The issue of housing must be at the center of the global urban agenda, as it is the foundation of human dignity, social harmony, and sustainable development, the Mayor of the Turkish province of Konya, Ugur Ibrahim Altay said during the joint closing of the assemblies within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

"Today, we act with a common understanding that the future of our cities and regions depends on our ability to put people, human dignity, and justice at the center of the global urban agenda," he emphasized.

Altay noted that the forum in Baku brought together not only mayors and regional leaders, but also representatives of national governments, academia, and civil society.

"We see the World Urban Forum as a renewed platform for multilateral cooperation," he said.

According to the mayor, decent housing is a human rights priority. Housing should be viewed not only as an economic asset, but also as a social and ecological function that directly affects people's daily lives.

He emphasized the importance of coordination between levels of government and the strengthening of local self-government through the provision of powers, financing, and institutional recognition.

"Cooperation between local authorities serves as an instrument for transformation, exchange of experience, and dissemination of effective solutions," Altay added.