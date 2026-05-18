Final declaration on New Urban Agenda to consider views of WUF13 participants - Polish UN envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The final declaration on the New Urban Agenda must take into account the views of the participants of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), said the Permanent Representative of Poland to the United Nations, Krzysztof Szczerski, during the joint closing of the assemblies within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

"It was an honor for me to personally participate in the discussions of the joint assemblies convened within the framework of the current session of the World Urban Forum. I am delighted by how much the discussions were filled with concrete proposals. I also want to note the work of each of the assemblies aimed at promoting sustainable urbanization.

While the intergovernmental process in New York is mandated to review and accelerate the implementation of global commitments, we look to various stakeholders for recommendations on how to turn these commitments into concrete actions at the local level," he said.

Szczerski noted that the discussions and negotiations leading up to the final political declaration on the review of the New Urban Agenda must reflect the views and positions expressed at WUF13.