Turkish singer reveals his desire to visit Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. I really desire to visit Karabakh, Turkish singer Haluk Levent told reporters on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku, Trend reports.

"We saw great help from our Azerbaijani brothers during the Kahramanmaraş earthquake. We thank the Azerbaijanis," he said.

Levent noted that he will have a concert in Baku in September.

"As the chairman of the 'Ahbap' association, I would first of all like to say that all state institutions are operating there. We believe that we will return to our former days as soon as possible. Beautiful and safe cities are built with the signature of strong infrastructure and sound institutions. Resilient buildings must be constructed in accordance with laws. This is very important for the future of cities. I have expectations from this forum. New technologies in the world, innovations that bring peace and comfort to people and society must also be brought into the field of urban planning," he added.