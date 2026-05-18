WUF13 - very useful, effective experience, Cameroonian official says (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku is proving to be a highly valuable and effective experience, a Cameroonian official told Trend on the sidelines of the global event.

Melvin Wajiri, chairman of the Cameroonian NGO Coalition for Social Development, told that the infrastructure, organization and systems in place for the forum are “truly magnificent.”

Wajiri, who also serves as director of the nonprofit organization People Empowering People, which operates in 47 African countries, said his impressions of the forum have been overwhelmingly positive.

“The infrastructure, organizational level and systems created in Baku are truly magnificent,” he said. “Baku is a very beautiful city. The people are very friendly and hospitable.”

He also praised government-led projects, architectural solutions and innovative approaches showcased during the forum, adding that initiatives presented by participants from other countries were also highly impressive.

“Overall, WUF13 is a very useful, effective experience,” Wajiri noted.