Nar awarded Certificate of Appreciation for supporting inclusion

Affordable mobile operator Nar took part in the closing ceremony of the “Opportunities for All” project implemented by the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center. Organized as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Campaign ahead of WUF13, the project aims to promote the professional development of persons with disabilities and foster an inclusive working environment.

During the event, Nar Chief Executive Officer Ozgur Genc was presented with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the company’s support for inclusive initiatives. In addition, a handmade gift prepared by the project participants was presented to the company’s CEO.

It should be noted that, within the framework of the project, Nar organized a two-month internship program for 25 persons with disabilities across various departments of the company. During this period, the participants became familiar with a real working environment, took part in daily work processes, and had the opportunity to develop their professional and practical skills.

As part of its social responsibility strategy, Nar continues to support initiatives aimed at promoting inclusion and expanding equal opportunities.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past 7 years based on the Customer Loyalty Index. This success is driven by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator offers its users reliable and high-quality communication services at affordable prices, a variety of internet packages, and modern eSIM technology.