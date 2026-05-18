Baku and WUF13 create pleasant impression - Kyrgyz delegate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The forum is organized very well, Alin Muratov, a representative of Kyrgyzstan, told Trend during the opening ceremony of the "Urban Expo" exhibition within the framework of WUF13.

Although we did not have enough time to completely tour the city, we managed to see a part of Icherisheher (Old City). We liked it very much, it is very beautiful.

He noted that historical buildings in Baku are preserved very well.

"In general, everything is very beautiful. We especially liked Baku in the evening. Also, the food was very delicious. We have tried almost everything," he said.