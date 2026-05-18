Kenyan advocate demands human rights framework be put at center of urbanization decisions (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Fundamental human rights must be considered as the main priority when making decisions related to urbanization, Diana Angela Wambui Wachira, a representative from Kenya of the "Habitat International Coalition" told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

"The organization I operate in is an international coalition body working towards the promotion, protection, and recognition of the right to housing within the framework of human rights. Our organization functions particularly in the direction of building resilient cities, ensuring social justice, inclusive urban planning policy, and creating a safe living environment for everyone," she said.

She stated that her primary expectation from the World Urban Forum is for the human rights approach to be at the center of all discussions.

"When decisions regarding urban development, urbanization, climate change, and housing policy are made, people's fundamental rights must be considered as the main priority. Particularly, ensuring the right to adequate housing and people's access to a safe living environment for everyone is vital. The issue of housing is not just a matter of construction and infrastructure; it is also connected to human dignity, social well-being, and equal opportunities," she said.

Wachira emphasized that the exchange of experience among delegates from various countries, the discussion of mutual cooperation opportunities, and working on new strategies within the framework of the forum are highly significant.

"I hope that the approaches and strategies discussed here will be continued after the event, presented to other international platforms and partner organizations. Most importantly, it will be their practical implementation and bringing real results. I think that international forums like this play an important role in shaping common solutions for urban planning, human rights, and sustainable development issues," she added.