Zambian representative says WUF13 experience to be applied in home country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Zambia plans to apply the experience gained at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a Zambian urban planner said on the sidelines of the global event in Baku, Trend reports.

Misozi Piribanda told that the forum has provided a valuable platform for exchanging ideas with participants from different countries and gaining practical insights into urban development.

“This urban planning forum is a great experience for me. It gives me the opportunity to communicate with people from different countries,” Piribanda said.

He praised the organization of WUF13, noting that significant effort had been made to prepare the event and that the topics discussed were particularly relevant for developing countries, offering both learning and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

Piribanda also highlighted Azerbaijan’s urban development experience, pointing to the coexistence of historical and modern architecture in Baku.

“You can see the coexistence of history and modernity in Baku,” he said. “In some areas, there were unplanned buildings in the past, but later you can see that they were developed and rebuilt. This is a very good example for developing countries like ours.”

He added that he intends to take the knowledge and experience gained at the forum back to Zambia to support urban planning efforts.