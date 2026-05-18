UN New Urban Agenda provides for development of inclusive, resilient, and human-centered cities - Anaclaudia Rossbach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The UN New Urban Agenda provides for the development of inclusive, resilient, and human-centered cities, the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anaclaudia Rossbach said at the official press conference dedicated to the opening of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the New Urban Agenda represents a global commitment agreed upon by UN member states at the Habitat III conference in Quito in 2016.

She noted that this year, member states within the framework of the UN General Assembly are conducting a review of the results achieved over the past ten years, as well as discussing further steps for the next decade.

"The New Urban Agenda provides for the development of cities planned in the interest of people and the environment, as well as oriented toward inclusivity and the principle of 'leaving no one behind'," she stated.

According to her, the document pays special attention to the integration of informal settlements into urban planning and the development of policies that take into account both the needs and opportunities of such territories.

The Executive Director of UN-Habitat noted that within the framework of the New Urban Agenda, housing is viewed as a central element of urban policy.

She also stated that the document recognizes the value of land not only from an economic point of view, but also from the perspective of its social and ecological functions.

According to Anaclaudia Rossbach, the New Urban Agenda accentuates attention on the need for a responsible approach to urban expansion, supporting compact urban development, balanced density of built-up areas, and the creation of public spaces.

In addition, she emphasized the importance of planning cities with the participation of women, for women, and together with women.