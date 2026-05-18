President Ilham Aliyev cites examples of modern urban planning processes in Baku at the opening ceremony of WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted examples of modern urban planning processes carried out in Baku during the opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The head of state said: “Baku was the first city in the world where oil was produced back in 1846. And throughout these 180 years, there was almost no attention to environmental protection. As a result, Baku was heavily polluted. If I mention areas of Baku such as Black City, Bibiheybat, and Boyukshor—which may not mean much to foreign visitors—if you compare how these places looked 20 years ago with how they look today, you will see what has been achieved in creating an environmentally friendly urban space in Baku.”