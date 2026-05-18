President of Uzbekistan expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for organizing WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

He made the remark during the leaders' statement at WUF13 in Baku.

"First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the impeccable organization of today's forum in the beautiful city of Baku—the pearl of the Caspian Sea and the world," he said.

Mirziyoyev noted that Azerbaijan is experiencing rapid and large-scale development, particularly in Karabakh.

"In a short period of time, entire cities have been rebuilt in the liberated territories, new residential complexes and modern infrastructure have been built. I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize that Uzbekistan is ready to make a worthy contribution to these noble efforts," he pointed out.