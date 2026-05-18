Baku becomes platform for discussing global urban challenges - Malaysian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Baku, located at the crossroads of the ancient Silk Road and a 'city of the future' on the shores of the Caspian Sea, has become a platform for discussion of the global housing crisis and sustainable urban development, Malaysian Minister of Housing and Local Government and current President of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly Nga Kor Ming said at the opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

"It's a great honor for me to address you in the historic city of Baku – at the crossroads of the ancient Silk Road and in the city of the future on the shores of the Caspian Sea. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their exceptional hospitality and foresight," he said.

He emphasized that the global urban agenda is more relevant today than ever as a foundation for multilateral cooperation.

The minister also noted that WUF13 brought together representatives from different countries to jointly seek solutions to common urban challenges.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.