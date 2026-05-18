Time comes to put housing at center of sustainable development, UN SecGen says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The time has come to put housing at the center of sustainable development, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres said during a video address at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

"Whether it's in rapidly growing cities in developing countries or in developed countries facing high rents and rising homelessness. When I was a student volunteering in the poorest neighborhoods of Lisbon, I saw how housing conditions profoundly affect people's health, education, and future.

"I'm proud that the Pact for the Future and the Doha Political Declaration have recognized housing as a priority. Now is the time to put housing at the heart of sustainable development.

Inequalities fuel social tensions. The right to housing is a human right and a fundamental part of human dignity. I hope that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum will be a catalyst for making this right a reality for all. Together, we can provide housing for the world, leaving no one behind," he noted.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.