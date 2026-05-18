By organizing this global gathering today, we demonstrate our strong commitment to urban development - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Since 2022, we, together with UN-Habitat, have held three national urban fora in Azerbaijan—in Aghdam, Zangilan, and Khankendi—cities which had been under occupation for many years, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

“And today, by organizing this global gathering, we once again demonstrate our strong commitment to urban planning and urban development,” the head of state emphasized.