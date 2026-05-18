Urban development in Azerbaijan is progressing very rapidly - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. In many parts of Azerbaijan, the urban development goes very rapidly, and definitely this important gathering and the expertise of our friends from the United Nations and the numerous guests who visit us will help all of us to learn more, to learn from each other, to learn from positive experiences, and also to talk about our mistakes, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.