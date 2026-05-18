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President Ilham Aliyev recommends guests visit “Sea Breeze”

Politics Materials 18 May 2026 14:35 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev recommends guests visit “Sea Breeze”
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the White City and “Sea Breeze” projects during the opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Recalling that the area was previously called “Black City” due to pollution, the head of state said: “Now we have created the White City — an example of modern urban planning.”

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted “Sea Breeze” as another example of urban development and recommended that guests visit the seaside location.

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