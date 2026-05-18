President Mirziyoyev proposes establishing UN-Habitat International Award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has proposed establishing the UN-Habitat "Green City" International Award, Trend reports.

He announced this during his speech at the Leaders' Summit within the framework of WUF13 in Baku.

"In the context of global climate change, the adoption of common principles and standards for creating 'green' cities is becoming increasingly urgent. To stimulate the development of cities in harmony with nature, I propose establishing the UN-Habitat 'Green City' International Award," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He also noted that the rising level of urbanization further strengthens the role of traditional structures of local self-government in cities.

"In this regard, I propose hosting the 15th session of the World Urban Forum in New Tashkent in 2030, with the main theme focusing on the role of local communities in sustainable urban development," the President stated.