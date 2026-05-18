WUF13 in Baku becomes venue for shared vision of future cities - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) became a venue for developing a shared vision for the future of cities, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, National Coordinator of WUF13, Anar Guliyev, said at the WUF13 Leaders' Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"The forum is an important platform for advancing global urban policy, strengthening partnerships, and implementing the new urban agenda and the sustainable development goals," he said.

According to him, hosting the forum in Baku reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable urban development, the restoration and urbanization of cities and communities, and strengthening international cooperation through dialogue and partnerships.

Guliyev noted that WUF13 is taking place at a time when cities are at the center of global challenges such as climate change, housing affordability, migration, infrastructure resilience, and social cohesion.

"This forum marks a historic event: for the first time, a special leaders' session at the level of heads of state and government has been organized within the framework of the World Urban Forum at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

The leaders' session provides a unique opportunity to formulate a shared vision for the future of cities and reaffirm a global commitment to implementing the new urban agenda," he added.