One-quarter of world’s population to live in Africa by 2050 - Kenyan President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. One-quarter of the world’s population is expected to live in Africa by 2050, making housing and urban development one of the continent’s most urgent priorities, said Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Leaders Summit held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Ruto said Africa will play a defining role in shaping the future of global urbanization.

“If there is one place where the housing issue is both critical and urgent, it is our continent,” he said. “By 2050, 25% of the world’s population will live in Africa, and 70% of that population will live in urban centers.”

Ruto said housing policy is becoming one of the key pillars determining what the future world will look like, adding that discussions held at WUF13 are therefore of major importance.

The Kenyan president also called for reforms to the international financial system, arguing that African countries face unfair financing conditions despite having the greatest need for concessional funding.

“The paradox is that countries that most need affordable financing pay more in international markets than countries that do not need it,” Ruto said. “This situation must change.”

He said African nations support reform of the global financial architecture to better reflect modern realities and development needs.

Ruto also criticized the lack of African representation on the United Nations Security Council, despite Africa accounting for 55 U.N. member states and a large share of the council’s agenda.

“About 60% of the U.N. Security Council’s agenda concerns Africa, yet the continent is not represented in its highest decision-making body,” he said.

Ruto stressed that reforms are necessary to make the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, more representative and democratic.

“Only in this way can we solve today’s challenges and define how to build a better future,” he said, adding that forums such as WUF13 provide an opportunity to shape more livable, sustainable and inclusive cities for future generations.