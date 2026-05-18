Georgian PM highlights cities as symbols of national identity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Cities are an expression of national identity, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, people's well-being is at the core of our urban development and housing policies in Georgia.

''For many years, Georgia has been working to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of war and occupation and has implemented measures to provide housing and social security for internally displaced persons from the occupied territories,'' he noted.

Georgian PM emphasized that as part of our long-term strategy, the country continues to create new residential areas and provide apartments to affected families. The goal is to ensure decent living conditions and social inclusion.

''Our policy places special emphasis on supporting young families, environmental migrants, and residents of mountainous areas. We strive to improve housing affordability and create equal development opportunities in all regions of Georgia through targeted state programs and innovative financial mechanisms. Our initiatives are built on the principle of a commitment to preserving traditional Georgian architectural heritage. We believe that modernization should not come at the expense of history," stated the Prime Minister of Georgia.

By integrating elements of traditional architecture with modern urban planning, we simultaneously preserve our cultural security and create cities that respect the past and serve the future. At the same time, reducing the disparities between rural and urban areas remains a key priority of our sustainable development policy. In close cooperation with the UN and international partners, the government is working to ensure more balanced and inclusive development in all regions of the country," Georgian PM stressed.