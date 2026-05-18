Slovakia seeks to support other nations with water management expertise - Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Slovakia is ready to share its experience in water resource management with other countries, Tomáš Taraba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment of the Slovak Republic, said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Slovakia has unique experience in water resource management, and we are ready to share this expertise with other countries," he said.

Taraba thanked Azerbaijan for its hospitality and noted the importance of Slovakia's participation in the international discussions at the forum.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.