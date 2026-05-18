Georgia aims to close gap between cities and villages, PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The goal is to reduce the differences between cities and villages, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, as Georgia continues its transition to an upper-middle-income economy with stronger institutions and stable economic growth, sustainable regional development remains a national priority.

The Prime Minister emphasized that special attention is being paid to ensuring equal access for rural and mountain communities to modern infrastructure, quality public services, and new economic opportunities:

"The goal is to strengthen local communities through inclusive and balanced regional policies, reduce disparities between urban and rural areas, and ensure long-term sustainable development throughout the country."

Kobakhidze noted that Georgia is fully committed to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda.

"We are ready to strengthen cooperation with our international partners to create safe, inclusive, and sustainable communities," the Prime Minister concluded.