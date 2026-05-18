Mexico City invites all WUF13 participants to next World Urban Forum - mayor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Mexico City invites all participants of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum to the next forum, the Mayor of Mexico City Clara Brugada said within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

Speaking about the city's concept, the mayor invited participants to visit the next forum, which will be hosted in the capital of Mexico.

According to her, the future WUF will combine historical heritage and modern urban transformations of the capital.

"We invite everyone to the next World Urban Forum, which will take place in Mexico City. We want to connect ancient roots and history with what Mexico City represents today — a dynamic metropolis with indigenous peoples, sustainable development projects, and the transformation of public space," she noted.

Separately, she presented the "Utopías" project currently being implemented in the city.

"These are comprehensive projects recognized at the international level. UN-Habitat has recognized them as high-impact initiatives in the fight against inequality," the mayor added.