Cambodia creates new opportunities for safer living, Deputy PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Cambodia creates new opportunities for people to move to a safer living environment, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Say Samal said during the Leaders' Summit, held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are shaping basic infrastructure and service standards in Cambodian cities. We are working to make cities more sustainable and resilient," he explained.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that in this direction, local governments are given more authority and responsibility, proper budgeting and urban planning are implemented, partnerships are strengthened, and investments in digital infrastructure are increased.

"In addition, reforms are being implemented in the areas of waste management, sanitation, traffic flow regulation, public transport, public safety, universal education and health, culture and art activities. Special attention is also paid to the development of accessible and inclusive mortgage mechanisms. The government is also implementing preferential policies for the most vulnerable segments of society, providing agricultural land and affordable housing programs," he said.

Say Samal noted that in the last 10 years, the living conditions of about half a million families in Cambodia have improved.

"We are creating new opportunities for people to move out of informal settlements and into safer and more normal living environments. Cambodia aims to completely eliminate informal settlements in the near future. We consider it a priority not only to provide housing, but also to form a family environment and the concept of home. In this context, drug addiction, diabetes, heart disease, and other social problems are being combated, family savings are being encouraged, and measures are being taken to reduce the debt burden of families," the official said.

He added that at the same time, initiatives such as healthy and environmentally friendly nutrition and increasing public parks are being implemented to encourage people to lead an active lifestyle.

"We also attach great importance to preserving family values ​​and culture. Attention should be paid not only to STEM education, but also to children's interest in art, music, and reading," he mentioned.

The official pointed out that the changing global order, the decline in biodiversity, and climate change pose serious threats to the development achieved by his country in recent years.

"A peaceful world is our national strategic interest. Despite being one of the countries with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions, Cambodia is contributing to combating climate change and protecting biodiversity. Cambodia is the second least developed country and the first in ASEAN to submit a long-term strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We have also submitted renewed national climate commitments, are allocating more finance to climate action, expanding renewable energy projects, and implementing energy efficiency policies. In addition, we have adopted a new environmental investment law and taken steps to 'green' the financial sector," he concluded.