Azerbaijan’s defense minister awards medals to families of National Heroes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. On May 18, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry met with the family members of Azerbaijan’s National Heroes – Martyr Gurbanov Vagif Bakhtiyar and Martyr Teymurov Panjali Nurmammad, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov extended his condolences to the families of those who became Martyrs in combat.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland is always held in the highest esteem, and that, in accordance with the relevant instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, providing attention and care to the families of martyrs remains a constant priority.

The Minister also spoke about Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory, proudly highlighting the heroism, courage, and bravery demonstrated on the battlefield.

It was stated that, for their outstanding services in defending the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as for the bravery they displayed while carrying out combat missions, the country’s first military pilot, Vagif Gurbanov, and Special Forces serviceman Panjali Teymurov were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan in accordance with the relevant decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following the reading of the decree on the award, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov presented the “Gold Star” medal and certificate to the family members of the National Heroes.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the family members of the Martyrs expressed their gratitude to the country’s leadership and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown to them, as well as for ensuring that the memory of the Martyrs is always held in the highest honor.