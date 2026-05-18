Second day of World Urban Forum wraps up in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The second day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has concluded in Baku, Trend reports.

More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for the forum, making it one of the largest gatherings in the history of the World Urban Forum, one of the world’s leading platforms focused on urban planning and sustainable development.

Thus, the official opening press conference was held on the second day of WUF13. The press conference discussed the global housing crisis, safe, sustainable urban development, urbanization policies, and priority issues for strengthening urban resilience.

Today, the Leaders' Summit was also held for the first time in the history of the WUF. During the day, the Joint Closing Ceremony of the Assemblies, a ministerial meeting for the African region, and a session of MINURVI, the Forum of Ministers and High-Level Officials for Housing and Urbanization in Latin America and the Caribbean, were organized.

The second day of WUF13 included an official opening ceremony of the "Urban Expo" exhibition. The 3.5-hectare “Urban Expo” exhibition has brought together more than 217 organizations from 66 countries.

Today, forum participants also spoke to the media about the importance of holding WUF13 in Baku, the significance of Azerbaijan's successful hosting of international events, and the country's active role in global cooperation initiatives. Each of the forum participants emphasized that it is an important platform for presenting Azerbaijan's experience in sustainable development and modern urban planning to an international audience.

The forum, which runs through May 22, is jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan. Held under the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” WUF13 is focusing on issues including the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, climate resilience, and modern urban governance.

Below are some photos from the second day of WUF13 from the Baku Olympic Stadium, which sparkles like a pearl in the center of Baku on a sunny spring day:

Photo - Arif Guluzade