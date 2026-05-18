Saudi Arabia aims to boost co-op with Azerbaijan in urban dev't, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Saudi Arabia is counting on cooperation with Azerbaijan in other economic sectors, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, told reporters on the sidelines of WUF 13 held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's hospitality reflects the character of its people.

Al Hogail noted that "Azerbaijan Vision 2030" and "Saudi Arabia Vision 2030" share similar goals and are focused on improving the quality of life for citizens.

The official emphasized that he saw significant development of urban infrastructure and green spaces in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan.

"When we saw 'green' Baku and the development and modernization of cities in most regions of Azerbaijan, it was reminiscent of the processes taking place in Saudi Arabia," the minister said.

Furthermore, he stressed that the two countries share a strong commonality in their approaches to sustainable urban development and infrastructure modernization.

He also noted the Azerbaijani leadership's focus on quality of life, urban development, and public amenities.

Al Hogail expressed hope for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries, including private sector collaboration.

"We hope that many agreements will be signed between Saudi and Azerbaijani companies in the near future," he emphasized.