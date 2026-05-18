Libya claims significant gains in post-flood and war recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Libya has announced a large-scale improvement in the country's recovery from floods and wars, Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Reconstruction in Libya has been ongoing in recent years, and today we are seeing a significant improvement in the situation in the north, south, and east of the country, especially in cities after floods, as well as in the west after wars," he said.

Younis al-Menfi noted that positive changes have become possible due to the current stability in the country.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.