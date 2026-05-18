Nigeria set to apply WUF13 experiences - urban planning expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Experiences from the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku are planned to be applied in Nigeria, Nigerian urban planning expert Faiz Ezi told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

In her opinion, WUF13 will contribute to the expansion of cooperation between countries in terms of solving housing problems.

The expert said that the housing problem in the world is of a global nature, and the forum is an important platform for exchanging relevant experience.

"We have come from Nigeria to participate in WUF13. The main topic of the forum is housing in the world. We arrived in Azerbaijan a few days ago and have already observed that great attention is paid to the construction of residential buildings here. The architectural designs are very interesting, and there are experiences worth learning," she stressed.

Ezi noted that they plan to apply the knowledge and experience gained within the framework of the forum in Nigeria.

"We are also facing a housing problem in Nigeria. We'll try to adapt what we have learned here to the local conditions after returning to our country. We expect more useful results in the coming days of the forum," she added.

She also touched upon the importance of high-level representation of the Nigerian leadership at the forum, saying that this could create opportunities for new collaborations and possible signing of memorandums.

"We need this. I think the negotiations will contribute to the development of both Nigeria and the world," Ezi concluded.