Azerbaijan's Prime Minister holds several meetings at WUF13 opening ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a number of meetings within the framework of the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku on May 18, the statement of the Cabinet of Ministers says, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the event, Asadov held bilateral meetings with King of Eswatini Mswati III, President of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov, Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, and Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia Tomáš Taraba.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.