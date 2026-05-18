President of Kyrgyzstan declares housing construction as country's priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Housing development remains one of the priority areas of state policy in Kyrgyzstan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during a leaders' summit at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Providing affordable, safe, and high-quality housing is one of the key challenges of the modern world. In the context of rapid urbanization, cities bear the primary responsibility for creating decent living conditions for their citizens," he said.

The President noted that in 2025, more than 1.8 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Kyrgyzstan, and investment in the sector reached nearly $2 billion.

He also informed that since 2021, more than 9,000 families have received housing under the state housing policy, and in 2025, more than 4,600 families received the keys to new apartments.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.