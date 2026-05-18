Xi Jinping’s special rep calls for cities to be built for people's benefit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. China considers the development of innovative, green, sustainable and smart cities a national priority, a senior Chinese official said during the Leaders’ Summit at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Zhang Guoqing, special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, said China’s urbanization strategy is based on a people-centered approach focused on improving quality of life.

“China is implementing comprehensive reforms to optimize urban structures, promote green transition, protect cultural heritage and improve management efficiency,” Zhang said.

He added that China is continuing to strengthen urban safety systems while developing an urbanization model with Chinese characteristics.

Zhang noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the U.N. New Urban Agenda and said China is ready to work with international partners to build greener and safer cities worldwide.

“Cities improve life, and cooperation makes the future more promising,” he said.