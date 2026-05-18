Future belongs to environmentally friendly construction systems, Belarusian official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Energy-efficient technologies and environmentally friendly construction systems will shape the future of urban development, Igor Sergeyenko, chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Assembly of Belarus, said at the World Urban Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Leaders’ Summit held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Sergeyenko said peace and security remain central to discussions on sustainable urban development.

“The concepts of peace and security occupy a special place in the theme of our forum. Today, this topic is more relevant than ever,” he said.

Sergeyenko noted that Belarus pursues a peaceful foreign policy based on mutually beneficial cooperation, including in infrastructure development and urban planning.

“Belarus is ready to share its experience and capabilities in the field of human development,” he said. “Our country actively supports global development trends and is guided by the New Urban Agenda adopted at the World Urban Forum.”

He also highlighted Belarus’ National Sustainable Development Strategy through 2040, adopted in 2025, which places housing construction among the country’s top priorities.

“Our goal is clear — by 2040, every citizen should have access to quality and affordable housing that meets modern standards,” Sergeyenko said.

According to him, Belarus is transitioning from traditional buildings to smart residential districts, while expanding the use of renewable energy and sustainable urban planning concepts.

“Energy-efficient houses should be built in such a way that nature and modern technologies work together for the benefit of people,” he added.

Sergeyenko said Belarus is also focusing on rental housing programs, expanding housing construction in satellite cities and developing landscape-oriented residential communities.