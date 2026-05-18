Mexico City pavilion opens at WUF13 in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place in the Urban Expo zone within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of local and national governments, delegations from Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as international partners.

The event serves as a platform to strengthen regional cooperation and showcase Mexico City's preparations for hosting WUF14 in 2028.

The pavilion demonstrates initiatives and practices related to sustainable urban development, public spaces, mobility, inclusiveness, and human-centric urban policy. Concurrently, it encourages dialogue and the exchange of best practices among countries in the region.

Special attention at the event was paid to the role of Latin American cities in solving common urban challenges, such as housing provision, inequality, and climate resilience, while emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation on the path to WUF14.