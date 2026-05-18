Slovak Deputy PM warns against climate policies fueling poverty and inequality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. New climate standards should not lead to increased poverty and social tensions, Tomáš Taraba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment of the Slovak Republic, said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"We must combat climate change not only by introducing new standards, but also in a way that prevents communities from facing a new wave of social tensions and poverty," he emphasized.

Taraba noted that the increased standards stipulated by new policies often lead to higher prices, so climate measures must be as effective as possible and not create new problems.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.