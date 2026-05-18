Azerbaijani Railways issues update on Baku–Tbilisi–Baku passenger train

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Discussions are underway regarding the resumption of the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train operations, a source in Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

The source noted that the company is holding working discussions with Georgian Railways on technical and organizational issues regarding the resumption of the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train.

The operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the special quarantine regime.

Meanwhile, “Azerbaijan Railways” Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) is a state-owned enterprise dedicated to delivering reliable rail transport for passengers and cargo. The company is wholly owned by the government of Azerbaijan.

Established by Presidential Decree No. 383 on July 20, 2009, Azerbaijan Railways was formed through the reorganization of the Azerbaijan State Railway, marking a significant step in modernizing the nation’s rail network.