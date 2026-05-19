Uzbekistan, China prioritize trade, infrastructure and investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 19. Uzbekistan and China have discussed expanding economic cooperation with a focus on trade, investment and large-scale infrastructure projects, Trend reports via Uzbek MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yu Jun.

The sides reviewed measures to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, energy and high technologies, placing particular emphasis on strengthening regional connectivity and implementing joint infrastructure initiatives.

The parties also explored opportunities to expand mutual trade, increase Chinese investment in Uzbekistan’s economy and enhance cooperation in agriculture and poverty reduction programs.

The talks followed the eighth meeting of the Uzbekistan-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee held in Beijing earlier this month, where the two countries discussed advancing key bilateral economic projects.

China also reaffirmed support for Uzbekistan’s ongoing socio-economic reforms under the “New Uzbekistan” strategy and expressed readiness to continue contributing to the country’s economic modernization efforts.

The sides agreed to maintain close coordination on the implementation of joint economic and investment initiatives.