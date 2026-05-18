President Tokayev highlights security importance of Trans-Caspian transport route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of strengthening regional security cooperation amid the growing strategic role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the remarks during a meeting of interior and public security ministers within the “Central Asia–China” format.

According to the president, strengthening economic cooperation and implementing joint infrastructure projects across the region are closely linked to security issues.

“The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is becoming a strategic element of Eurasian logistics. Its importance is growing significantly amid the transformation of global trade chains and rising geopolitical tensions,” Tokayev said.

He noted that the increase in cargo transportation is accompanied by certain risks.

“We are talking about transnational crime: smuggling of contraband, drugs, and weapons,” the Kazakh president stated.

Tokayev also emphasized the need to fully utilize the potential of the “Central Asia–China” format to build an effective regional security system.

“In my opinion, the ministries of internal affairs should strengthen cooperation with each other and share information on the most sensitive issues related to security and public order,” he said.