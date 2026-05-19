UN-Habitat and SDSN synergize to address global housing crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) are joining forces to address the global housing crisis, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Anacláudia Rossbach, said at a press conference being held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, a memorandum of understanding was signed between UN-Habitat and SDSN, a strategically important initiative for UN-Habitat.

Rossbach noted that the partnership aims to find solutions to the global housing crisis, climate change, and rapid urbanization.

She added that the parties plan to utilize the mechanisms of the World Urban Forum, the World Urban Report, and other international platforms for practical cooperation.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.