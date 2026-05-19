Third day of WUF13 opens in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku, Trend reports.

Broad discussions on housing provision, sustainable urban development, urbanization, climate change, and digital solutions for cities are continuing today within the framework of the forum jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The program of the forum’s third day is mainly dedicated to the global housing crisis, the development of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, and innovative urbanization models. One of the key sessions of the day will be a dialogue titled “The Global Housing Crisis: What Is the Plan?”. The session will address issues related to housing affordability, social equality, and improving living conditions in cities.

In addition, topics such as “The Social and Economic Power of Housing,” “Artificial Intelligence for Cities,” “From Data to Decisions: Artificial Intelligence, Spatial Analysis and Housing for All,” “Climate-Resilient Cities and Communities,” and “Urban Planning as Climate Action” are in the spotlight at the forum. Experts and representatives of international organizations particularly emphasize the role of digital technologies, data-driven governance, and green solutions in the future development of cities.

During the third day, sessions will also be held on important topics such as “Housing for All,” “Safe and Sustainable Living Environments for Women’s Empowerment,” “Inclusive Cities for Persons with Disabilities,” “The Role of Youth in Urban Governance,” “Channeling Climate Finance into Cities,” “Sustainable and Accessible Transport,” and “Rebuilding War-Affected Cities.”

A special place in the forum’s agenda is devoted to the link between urbanization and climate action. Topics such as “Heat-Resilient Cities,” “Nature-Based Solutions,” “Green and Sustainable Living,” “Water Resource Management,” and “Energy Justice in Cities” highlight the relationship between urbanization and environmental sustainability.

Today’s agenda also includes the presentation of the “World Cities Report 2026,” high-level meetings on the African region and other international platforms, as well as special sessions dedicated to urban development and housing policy.

Within the framework of WUF13, international participants are also being presented with reconstruction projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, along with the concepts of “smart city,” “smart village,” and “green energy zone.” The projects being carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are attracting attention as examples of sustainable urbanization.

The first two days of the forum were also marked by an extensive program of events. On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.