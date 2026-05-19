We have so far elaborated a unique experience in building cities and villages from scratch - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. I think that we have so far elaborated a unique experience in how to build cities and villages from scratch,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV on May 18, Trend reports.

The head of state also noted: “It was unfortunately due to the large-scale devastation of the occupied territories, so we had to do it. So the step-by-step approach, and in some cases a parallel track on development, led to the fact that in five years' time we already have 85,000 people returned back.”