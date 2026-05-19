President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on 'Shusha Park' construction in Veliko Tarnovo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The "Agreement on cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan, the Government of Bulgaria and the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo, on the construction and reconstruction of 'Shusha Park' in Veliko Tarnovo city", signed in Sofia on February 11, 2026, has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

After the entry into force of the agreement referred to in Part 1 of this decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must notify the Government of Bulgaria of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.