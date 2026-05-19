Azerbaijan invests nearly $14 billion on rebuilding liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan has spent nearly $14 billion over the past five years on reconstruction and development projects in territories liberated from occupation, Aydin Karimov, the Azerbaijani president’s special representative for the Shusha district, made the remarks during an event held in Baku as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Speaking at a session titled “Post-conflict urban development: restoration of destroyed identity and reconstruction of an integrated future,” Karimov said the government is also seeking to attract private investment to support ongoing rebuilding efforts.

“We are also working to involve private investments in reconstruction and development projects. A significant portion of the figures I mentioned consists of private investments,” he said.

The WUF13 forum is being held in Baku from May 17 to May 22 as part of cooperation between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijani government.

The event brings together policymakers, experts, communities and international partners to discuss major global urban challenges, including housing and sustainable city development.

Held under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,” the forum aims to promote the exchange of ideas, shape policy approaches and accelerate action toward sustainable urban development solutions.

Organizers say the program provides a platform for high-level discussions through practical and solution-oriented sessions, while also ensuring that global urban policy is informed by local experience.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.