Azerbaijani official announces Khankendi city population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The population of Khankendi city currently stands at nearly 24,000, Azerbaijani presidential special representative Elchin Yusubov made the announcement during an event held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, focused on post-conflict urban development and rebuilding an integrated future, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Baku, Yusubov made the remarks during a session titled “Post-conflict urban development: restoring destroyed identity and rebuilding an integrated future.”

World Urban Forum 13 is taking place in Baku from May 17–22 in cooperation with UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The forum brings together policymakers, experts, civil society representatives, and international partners to discuss housing and sustainable urban development under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements.”

Its program features high-level discussions and practical, solution-oriented formats aimed at accelerating global action on urban challenges while incorporating local experience into policy development.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.